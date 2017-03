TUT Broadcast Mar 16, 2017

Netanyahu goes to Moscow, meets with Putin and attempts to sway the Russian President into Israel’s camp vis a vis the destruction of Iran using the lore surrounding Purim as the black magic medium. Putin’s response is to tell Netanyahu that this is the 21st century A.D., not B.C., and that none of that matters. Adding a timely warning to both insult and injury, he then gives Netanyahu a copy of Josephus’ book ‘The wars of the Jews’, outlining the destruction of Judea by the Roman empire 2,000 years ago as a subtle yet clear threat that not only can history repeat itself, but that indeed it is repeating itself right now.