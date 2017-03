How the Pentagon ‘fights terrorists’: US airstrike in northern Syria targeted mosque complex

THE INTERCEPT – The Pentagon has a history of initially denying involvement in some of its worst atrocities. For instance, when the U.S. bombed a hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, in 2015, the Pentagon initially claimed it was not targeting the hospital. A Pentagon spokesman said that the destruction of the hospital, which was bombed for more than 30 minutes, killing 42 people, was “collateral damage.” The Pentagon’s story continued to change over coming days, until it eventually admitted responsibility. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

