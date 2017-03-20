«
»

Billionaire banker David Rockefeller had died and gone to hell


hell

This entry was posted on 03/20/2017, 6:59 am

  1. #1 by nooralhaqiqa on 03/20/2017 - 7:52 am

    They say he died of “congestive heart failure”. Uhh, that was possibly Heart #12. A few months ago his dear friend Lynn Rothschild was tweeting about him from his surgeon’s office while he was awaiting his tenth, having worn out the ninth in less than a few months.

    Now, if EVER there would be a chance to make a difference in the world, it would be to destroy the cathedral whilst those inside pretend to mourn his death because the place will be jam packed with Rothschild minions and the craven black-hearted creme de la creme of the cabal.

    One less monster upon the planet, however, I am sure his maker has reduced him already to a more humble mindset. He has so much to make up for, especially the Communization of America and the destruction of the social unit known as the family, his favourite target. Hell is where he belongs. You can trace much of this snowflake madness to this man’s dictates….

    The question remains, however, who is now the patriarch of this foul clan?

