Netanyhu seeks end to Russia airstrikes in Syria to avert Israel’s collapse: Nasrallah

PRESS TV – Nasrallah said on Saturday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to express his deep concern over the likely collapse of Daesh in Syria since such a development would mark a great triumph for the resistance front in the Middle East region. The Hezbollah chief added that the defeat of the Daesh Takfiri group in Syria would be tantamount to the fall of Netanyahu himself. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 03/20/2017, 8:33 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.