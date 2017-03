U.S. Jewish Approval Rating of Trump 11 Percent Lower Than National Average, Poll Shows

During Trump’s two months in office, U.S. Jews gave the president a job approval rating of 31 percent, while the average during the same period was 42 percent.

Haaretz

Approval ratings of U.S. President Donald Trump are 11 percent lower among American Jews compared to the national average, according to a Gallup poll published on Wednesday.

The gap could be explained by the community’s heavy tilt toward the Democratic Party, with 64 percent of U.S. Jews leaning toward the Democrats, compared to 29 percent who identify with Trump’s Republican Party.

These figures were also reflected in the Jewish approval rating of 65 percent for former U.S. President Barack Obama, a Democrat, some 13 percentage points above the national average of 52 percent.