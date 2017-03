Jewish man accused of spray painting swastikas on his own home

NEWS 10 – SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man, who claimed someone spray painted swastikas on his home, has been arrested in the crime. On February 10, Andrew King told police he found three swastikas spray painted on the front of his home by unknown individuals. However, police determined King spray painted the symbols on his own residence. The 54-year old was arrested on Monday and charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

