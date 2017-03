The Trump-Russia Story Has Only Just Begun To Explode

ed note–again, at the risk of repeating something that should not need to be repeated at all, the question as to whether or not Trump is considered friend or foe as far as organized Jewish interests are concerned should not need any further debate when considering the maniacal drive to take his presidency down and replace him with someone more compliant and cooperative such as Pence, and the fact that it does need elaborate and oftentimes redundant explanation amongst so many people in this ‘movement’ goes a long way towards underscoring why the war for liberating the gentile mind lags so far behind where it should, considering what a powerful resource that easy access to open information is these days.