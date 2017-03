Jewish Center Bomb Threat Suspect Is Arrested in Israel

ed note–some of the following goes without saying, but we’ll say it anyway just as reminder when the subject comes up again for discussion.

1. The damage this does to the ability to carry out future false flag events on the part of Judea, Inc cannot be overstated. Now, as a result of the IMMENSE amount of coverage that the JMSM gave to these false flag bomb threats when they were taking place (and done entirely for the purpose of putting immense political pressure on Trump) it has been burned into the memories of every man, woman, and child in America, PERMANENTLY.

Now, the obvious question that needs to be asked/answered by the ‘Trump is owned by the Jews’ brigade is the following–

A. If Organized Jewish interests, who had a hand in all of this, were truly ‘supportive’ of Trump as certain ‘experts’ in this ‘movement’ have alleged now for far too long, why the need to go to such lengths in hurting him? If he were truly ‘their man’ as so many allege, there would be no reason to carry out an operation of this size and scope in getting him to cooperate. Obviously then, he was not seen as sufficiently ‘cooperative’ as some allege.

B. If indeed, as so many have been told now for far too long by far too many ‘experts’ in this ‘movement’ that Trump was/is ‘their man’, why would he allow his Justice Department/FBI to go forward with an operation as damaging as this to the same Jewish interests whom these ‘experts’ claim ‘own Trump’? And make no mistake about it–despite the fact that the FBI is allowing Israel to claim some of the credit, this was an FBI operation from the beginning, as there is NO WAY IN HELL that Israel would allow something like this to receive the light of day, given as damaging as it is to her ability to engage in false flag attacks in the future.

The police on Thursday arrested an Israeli teenager who holds American citizenship in connection with waves of threats to Jewish institutions, including community centers in the United States, law enforcement officials said.

A spokesman for the police here, Micky Rosenfeld, said the suspect, from the Ashkelon area of southern Israel, had also made threats to institutions in Australia and New Zealand, as well as to at least one commercial airline flight, forcing an emergency landing.

“This is the guy we are talking about,” Mr. Rosenfeld said.

The authorities did not immediately identify the teenager, who they said was Jewish and in his late teens. His motives were not immediately clear, and a judge ruled Thursday that he would be held until at least March 30. The judge also imposed a gag order, forbidding the Israeli authorities from releasing the suspect’s name.

Thursday’s arrest appeared to be a turning point after months of investigation and waves of turmoil and panic as Jewish community centers across the United States reported more than 100 bomb threats since the beginning of the year. The calls, which President Trump condemned during an address to Congress last month, led to evacuations and bomb sweeps and heightened worries about anti-Semitism in the United States.

It was not immediately clear how many of the calls investigators had traced to the teenager.

The wide-ranging, multinational inquiry was hampered by what the authorities described as the suspect’s use of “advanced camouflage technologies” to try to cover up his communications, which he made through the internet. The technology shielded the caller’s identity and also disguised the voice that threatened carnage.

When the Israeli police searched the suspect’s house, investigators confiscated computers, an antenna and other equipment, and an American official said it appeared the man had used Tor, a widely available anonymity software, to try to mask his whereabouts. The software is used by a wide range of people, from people conducting illicit business on the so-called dark web to activists trying to avoid government censorship or surveillance.

In Washington, F.B.I. officials confirmed the arrest. In a statement, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who described the threats as “hate crimes,” said, “The Department of Justice is committed to protecting the civil rights of all Americans, and we will not tolerate the targeting of any community in this country on the basis of their religious beliefs.”

The Israeli police said the F.B.I. was deeply involved in the inquiry, which also drew the attention of police and security agencies around the world.

“The investigation began in several countries at the same time, in which dozens of threatening calls were received at public places, events, synagogues and community buildings that caused panic and disrupted events and activities in various organizations,” the Israeli police said in a statement.

Israel Radio reported that the man had used wireless internet from neighbors, and The Haaretz newspaper reported that the suspect had not been drafted for compulsory military service, like most Jewish 18-year-olds, on personal grounds because the military found him unfit to serve.