Jewish perp of bomb hoaxes was engaged in false flag terrorism for a period of ‘two or three years’

ed note–‘2 or 3 years’, and Israel wasn’t able to find him until the FBI stepped in?

Israel knew all along but allowed this to move forward, because the perp was likely part of Mossad, hence the cover story that he had been declared ‘ineligible’ for military service in the IDF.

Trump has just put an armlock on Netanyahu in a major way, because now that this has made the news, Trump has an open road for revealing similar events that have taken place in the past and with an American public all-too-eager to hear about it.

Seems there may have been a prediction like this made a year or so back, to wit–

‘…The ‘celebrating Muslims in Jersey City, New Jersey’ meme was/is just one of several ‘surprises’ that Trump is capable of pulling out of his black bag of political magic tricks. After all, how difficult would it be for him to begin other discussions–as LOUD and as controversial as the previous one–around events such as Israel’s attack on the USS LIBERTY, the Lavon Affair, the assassinations of 2 brothers named Kennedy, the bombing of the Murrah federal building in Oklahoma City, Jonathan Pollard, Monica Lewinsky, etc, etc, etc?…

…or, better yet, even for him to offer a retraction and an apology, something along the lines of–

‘I, Donald J. Trump, do hereby retract my original statement that there were ‘thousands of Muslims’ celebrating in Jersey City, New Jersey on the morning of 9/11. My staff, after looking into the matter and speaking with law enforcement officials who were involved directly with the events of that day, have learned that in fact it was not Muslims who were celebrating that day, but rather 5 Israeli intelligence officers who were then arrested, held for questioning for more than 2 months and then sent back to Israel, after which time they admitted on Israeli TV that they were sent to America to ‘document the event’. I sincerely apologise if my comments offended anyone in the Islamic community.’

And all can be assured that something along these lines was/is precisely what Trump was/is prepared to do, and that in some fashion–back door or otherwise–he is allowing the goombahs making up the organized Jewish power structure working against his candidacy know that this might be the next ‘surprise’ coming out of his black bag of political magic tricks if certain concessions favorable to him are not met…’

Haaretz

A resident of Israel in his late teens with both American and Israeli citizenship is suspected of being behind a host of fake bomb threats directed at Jewish institutions and other targets worldwide.

The cyberattack unit of Israel’s fraud squad arrested the Jewish suspect, 19, on Thursday in wake of information it received from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law-enforcement authorities abroad. Police seized computers and other items that allegedly allowed him to perpetrate the threats in a manner that made it difficult for the police to locate him.

A gag order was lifted on Thursday in the case, which the Israel Police have dubbed Case 801. The suspect will remain in custody for seven more days, the court decided.

Attorney Galit Bash, who represents the suspect, said that “this is a young man without a criminal record who from a young age suffers from severe medical problems. There is concern that his medical condition affects his cognitive functioning.

“Therefore, we asked the court to order that the young man be referred for a medical examination. The court accepted our claims and instructed the police to examine the young man’s medical condition.”

The suspect was brought before Judge Amit Michles, who said that “I believe there is reasonable suspicion to link the suspect to actions attributed to him.

“The main thing is that a reasonable suspicion already exists at this stage that convincingly links the suspect to the calls that have been attributed to him, known as ‘swats,’ to different institutions around the world, some of which have led to panic.”

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Thursday the arrest in Israel reflected the government’s determination not to tolerate hate crimes.

“The Department of Justice is committed to protecting the civil rights of all Americans, and we will not tolerate the targeting of any community in this country on the basis of their religious beliefs,” Sessions said in a statement. “I commend the FBI and Israeli National Police for their outstanding work on this case.”

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt also responded to the arrest.

“While the details of this crime remain unclear, the impact of this individual’s actions is crystal clear: These were acts of anti-Semitism. These threats targeted Jewish institutions, were calculated to sow fear and anxiety, and put the entire Jewish community on high alert.”

The suspect has lived in Israel many years. The army refused to draft him after finding him unfit for service. The suspect’s motive is unknown, but police accuse him of hundreds of incidents involving threats to institutions around the world, including Israel, over a period of two or three years.

Some five computers were confiscated as well as other equipment, including antennas he used to access other people’s networks and to commit the alleged crimes undetected. This initially threw off the police and it led them to question others whose networks were used. Eventually, the police created a profile of the suspect and the technology to find him. Police say that he attempted to grab the gun of an officer who came to his home to arrest him.

The suspect is not cooperating with police and has refused to grant permission to have his computers searched. He is said to have been home-schooled by his parents and never to have been educated outside the home.

Police are accusing the suspect of extortion through threats and of false reporting spreading panic. The incidents include alleged calls placed to shopping malls, airports and various Jewish institutions. Investigators are also attempting to determine if the suspect received any money in connection with of the threats attributed to him.

The police also detained his father for questioning.

The Israel Police initially struggled to locate the suspect but then received several reports of threats from 16 Jewish centers in nine U.S. states – Florida, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and North Carolina. The FBI began investigating. Delta Airlines also received a threat about a bomb on one of its planes, causing it to halt flights to check their aircraft and forcing a plane already in the air to land.

The FBI handed over the information to the Israel Police after finding that these threats too had originated from Israel. Using innovative technology, the police were able to identify the suspect’s home.

The Rishon Letzion Magistrate’s Court is expected to extend his custody on Thursday.