Albanian Police Detain Israeli Man With Suspicious Device



The 51-year-old man identified as F.Y., was stopped at the Rinasi international Airport Mother Teresa before leaving the country. Haaretz Albanian police say they have detained an Israeli citizen who was found with a suspicious electronic device. A statement Friday said the Israeli citizen, a 51-year-old man identified as F.Y., was stopped at the Rinasi international Airport Mother Teresa before leaving the country. Police have sequestered his electronic device and cellphone. The Israeli suspect is being questioned at the presence of a legal interpreter while experts are checking the electronic device to see if it has been used for wiretapping or other illegal actions. Share this: Facebook

