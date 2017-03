How They Do It– Anti-Semitic post uploaded to social media every 83 seconds

World Jewish Congress and Israeli monitoring firm examine millions of 2016 online posts, finds Twitter is by far most hate speech-filled network

ed note–no other group–ANYWHERE AT ANYTIME IN HUMAN HISTORY–engages in this sort of madness except–drum role please–the Jews. The past, present, and future of their persecution and suffering, along with their sense of entitlement and insatiable thirst for vengeance–is the beating heart of their identity as a people and without which they would fall apart like a cheap suit and thus join the rest of humanity whose focus is peace, prosperity, family, friends, community, etc.

At the same time however, it must be noted that there are certain groups and individuals from the Gentile side of the isle who assist in this madness. Those who hyper-focus on Hitler, WWII, debating the Hollerco$t, etc, while thinking they are actively making war against Judea, Inc are instead assisting in the very process of enslaving the world to that Judaic paradigm thousands of years in the planning/execution stage by keeping the discussion in exactly the narrative and delivery that Jewish interests need.

Imagine for a moment that no one on planet earth cared anymore about Hitler, WWII, the Hollerco$t, etc. Imagine that everytime organized Jewish interests tried to get a discussion started on one of the aforementioned topics, Gentiledom refused to play along. Imagine that instead of getting into debates about whether Hitler was really a good guy/bad guy, whether Germany should have won the war and whether or not 6 million Jooz were killed in the Hollerco$t, instead everyone came together of one mind and decided that what really mattered was the disproportionate and derelict influence that Jews have over media, money, politics, foreign policy, etc.

‘Oh, what a wonderful world’…as the old song by Louie Armstrong went…

Unfortunately, however, this is not going to happen, for the simple reason that there are too many idiots with too-easy access to the internet where they and their 1-dimensional understanding of the world’s political situation can be hijacked by the same organized Jewish interests who need to make sure that the discussion remains fixed and immovable within the Hitler/WWII/Hollerco$t paradigm and who can always be counted on to provide Judea, Inc with the kind of fodder that is featured in this piece.

Times of Israel

Posts with anti-Semitic content are uploaded to social media an average of 43 times per hour, or every 83 seconds, according to a new study by the World Jewish Congress, an excerpt of which was released on Friday.

In a joint research project with the Israeli monitoring firm Vigo Social Intelligence, the WJC analyzed millions of posts uploaded in 2016 in 20 languages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, blogs and other forums, mining for anti-Semitic sentiments, memes, images and so on.

More than 382,000 of the posts were found to have been anti-Semitic. Posts critical of Israel or its policies were not included in the study.

The study found that a majority, some 63 percent, of all anti-Semitic content online can be found on Twitter. Blogs made up 16%, Facebook 11%, Instagram 6%, YouTube 2% and 2% on the other forums.

“We knew that anti-Semitism online was on the rise, but the numbers revealed in this report give us concrete data as to how alarming the situation really is,” said World Jewish Congress CEO and Executive Vice President Robert Singer in a statement released Friday. “We hope this serves as a wake-up call to all internet forums to maintain moral standards, rid themselves of offensive content and make the digital world a safer place for all.”

The WJC said that the criteria used to determine whether a post fit the bill was based on a May 2016 definition from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) which states that “anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

The full study is set to be released next month at the World Jewish Congress’s plenary assembly in New York.

The WJC said the study identified the posts “through a database of searchable word phrases and terms online, then translated into leading languages and scanned through the internet,” after which “a representative sample was read and codified by analysts to refine searches and deepen qualitative analysis.”

“A total of 7,600 posts were read in different languages, indicating a representative sample of 2% of the total discourse included in the analysis,” it said.

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Microsoft in June signed a code of conduct with the European Commission that requires them to delete the majority of reported illegal hate speech within 24 hours.

The signing of the accord was hailed as major progress toward reconciling US-based social networks’ adherence to American legislation despite demands by European governments and judiciaries that the firms limit themselves in Europe to the stricter laws on hate speech applied in much of the continent.

Monitor groups have reported failures to comply after the document’s signing. Twitter has been particularly reluctant to comply with European legislation.

In 2013 Twitter lost a protracted legal battle in France over its initial refusal to either disclose details of users who made anti-Semitic statements online or block them for continuing to do so.