Neocons as a ‘Figment of Imagination’–When criticizing Judaic Thuggery becomes ‘anti-Shemitism’

ed note–please note what Mr. Giraldi, a career intelligence professional posits concerning the ‘GET HIM’ campaign currently being waged by Israel and her various tentacled operatives here in the US against Trump.

We have a president who is belligerent towards Iran, who is sending “boots on the ground” to fight ISIS, who loves Israel passionately and who is increasing already bloated defense budgets. If one were a neoconservative, what is there not to like, and yet neocons in the media and ensconced comfortably in their multitude of think tanks hate Donald Trump. I suspect it comes down to three reasons. First, it is because Trump knows who was sticking the knife in his back during his campaign in 2016 and he has neither forgiven nor hired them. Nor does he pay any attention to their bleating, denying them the status that they think they deserve because of their self-promoted foreign policy brilliance.