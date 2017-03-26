Breakthrough in JCC bomb threat case said to come after Trump sent FBI to Israel

Investigation has been ongoing for 2 years but police only tracked him down after team of 12 feds arrived

ed note–pay CLOSE attention to the details of this story, and particularly those of you out there still doggedly holding on to your membership cards in the ‘Trump is owned by the Jews’ brigade.

1. The FBI has known who the perp was for sometime but up until Trump took over, was politically prevented from doing anything about it in the same manner as other events in the past involving Israel–including 9/11–were covered up by a political leadership in America that is owned lock, stock, and barrel by Judea, Inc.

2. Despite the best attempts on the part of the JMSM to paint all of this as the product of a ‘troubled youth’ (note how he is constantly referred to as a ‘teenager’) the fact is he had high-level help, most likely from Mossad, Shin Bet, etc, and was more than likely carrying on a family tradition of spying and sabotage on behalf of the Jewish state as evidenced by the fact that his father is considered a suspect as well, to wit–

‘The teen’s father remains in custody on suspicion that he knew what his son was doing. A computer expert himself, he was likely to have recognized the high-level equipment in his son’s room, yet did not report the matter to authorities’

and, finally–

3. If there was any doubt that all the assertions brought forth by the various ‘experts’ in this ‘movement’ that Trump is a Zionist pawn were baseless and carried no truth to them, that doubt has now been removed. As this story makes patently clear, Trump stepped in directly by personally sending the FBI to Israel in order to see this terrorist working for Mossad arrested and to see that this event received the kind of intense media exposure that has taken place. Besides the fact that it is EXTREMELY embarrassing to Netanyahu and all those other elements making up Judea, Inc who are doing their damndest to see Trump removed, it has also opened a very problematic door for Israel in the sense that–

A. The stage has now been set where an American public that was completely under the spell of Judaic black magic and unwilling to hear ‘alternative facts’ dealing with Israel’s involvement in false flag events of the past are now to be found a willing, captive audience. In such a situation then, Trump could–if necessary–begin ‘hearings’ on the real events of 9/11, (just as he promised he would do during his campaign) where ALL SORTS of embarrassing items would be splashed across the media in the same way as this event involving the wannabe terrorist was, and–

B. Trump is letting Judea, Inc know that the days of America allowing Israel to blow things up where Americans get killed in order to get wars started that only benefit Israel are OVER, that there is a new Capn’ in charge of the ship of state and that the long-planned for revenge on the part of ancient Judea in seeing Rome brought to its knees as previous world powers were such as Egypt, Persia, and Greece is not going to take place on his watch.

Times of Israel

Israeli police only managed to zero in on the Jewish Israeli-American teen suspected of calling in the JCC bomb threats after US President Donald Trump sent over a team of 12 FBI agents to Israel in recent weeks, Haaretz reported.

Although the investigation has been ongoing for the past two years, the breakthrough that led to the Thursday arrests of the teen and his father was only reached after FBI investigators arrived in Israel several weeks ago, the daily said, citing police sources.

Trump’s intervention is significant as he had been heavily criticized for not doing enough to end the threats to Jewish centers and for not emphatically condemning anti-Semitsm.

The report did not specify what the FBI agents managed to do that their local counterparts could not.

The suspect, whose name is currently banned from publication in Israel, is refusing to talk to authorities and police have still not managed to access his computers.

However, police revealed details of his modus operandi.

The youth had apparently been making bomb threats for over two years, but the urgency in apprehending him increased following a spate of threats to Jewish community centers in the US.

Police sources told Haaretz that this was in part because the suspect would monitor media reports after he would call in a threat to gauge the scale of its impact. If he noticed that it was receiving considerable media attention, he would continue making threats in that same location.

Several of the JCCs and Jewish organizations received multiple threats. However, police believe that the number of bomb threats he phoned in was much greater than was known to the public as many were not made public.

Police are still struggling to uncover exactly what or how he did as he is not cooperating with police, citing a medical condition.

His lawyer, Galit Besh, said her client had a “very serious medical condition” that may have affected his behavior. She added that the condition had prevented him from attending elementary school, high school and enlisting in the army.

“That’s why the medical condition can actually affect the investigation,” she said. “This is one of the things the judge told the police to check, to talk to his doctors, to get more documents and to investigate him in light of his medical situation.”

Channel 10 said the condition was a nonmalignant brain tumor. Police are currently waiting for the child’s mother to retrieve the proper medical documentation proving his condition.

They have also failed to break into his computers and they say that he had no social media footprint under any name they know.

He reportedly grew careless and failed on at least one occasion to route his internet connection through a proxy, leaving behind a real IP address traced back to Israel.

Police are also working to gather information from the teen’s father, who remains in custody on suspicion that he knew what his son was doing. A computer expert himself, he was likely to have recognized the high-level equipment in his son’s room, yet did not report the matter to authorities.

The suspect’s mother is also expected to be interrogated in the coming days.

Israel authorities are also preparing for the possibility that the US will ask for the suspect’s extradition. While such a request has not yet been made, it is believed that Israel would likely comply.

There is also the possibility that commercial companies damaged by the suspect’s bomb threats may file civil lawsuits against him.