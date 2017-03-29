Back in the region, Trump’s peace envoy meets with Abbas again

Jason Greenblatt also sitting with other Arab leaders ahead of PA chief’s Washington visit, in effort to renew negotiations

ed note–Despite all the deceptive and duplicitous noise they make on a daily basis, the Jews don’t want ‘peace’ with the Arabs. They want their land and their resources, which they say was given to them by their GAAAAAWD Yahweh as outlined in the Torah, to wit–

‘…On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18

‘…And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8

‘…Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…’ Deuteronomy 11:24

‘…From the wilderness, and this Lebanon, even unto the great river, the Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your border…’Joshua 1:4

‘…When the Lord your God brings you into the land he swore to your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, he will give you a land with large, flourishing cities you did not build, houses filled with all kinds of good things you did not provide, wells you did not dig, and vineyards and olive groves you did not plant…–Book of Deuteronomy

But they can’t exactly SAY this, ‘we want the Arab’s land and resources’, because to do that means to take away that veil of deception and duplicity that shrouds all Judaic behavior in the Middle East and beyond.

And so, what they say is ‘we want peace’, but they do it while bulldozing Palestinian homes that have been there since the time of it being a Roman province, and they shoot Palestinian kids and kill them so as to raise the ire of the oppressed which in turn leads to them fighting back, which the Jews then use as prime efface evidence that the Palestinians ‘don’t want peace’ and have only one mission in life which is to bring about another Hollerco$t of the Jews.

The Jews believe in all that Torah-based nonsense 666% and if therefore it takes 666 years for them to steal all that land between the Nile and Euphrates which they believe was bequeathed to them by divine mandate, than that is fine. They don’t mind munching away at Palestinian land a mouthful at a time all the while talking about ‘peace’ as long as the ultimate goal of creating Eretz I$rael is moving forward, even if it is at a snail’s pace.

And along comes a guy named Donald Trump, the ultimate deal maker who has a plan–the Jews get to hold on to all the land they stole since ’48, but that’s it, no mas, no more… The Palestinians have been without a home of their own for too long and now it’s time to deal with things a little more equitably than has been the case with previous administrations, and in order to allay the fears that the Jews have for their security, Trump is willing to do whatever is necessary–including extra military aid or even, if necessary, American boots on the ground, in order to achieve this.

But this is not only unacceptable to those who have sworn their souls to Judea, Inc, it is blasphemous. Who are the Gentiles–and especially those today who are the great, great grandchildren of the same Romans who destroyed Judea in 70 A.D. and had the Gaul–pun intended–to rename it Palaestina?

And therefore, what this means is that there is no deal that Trump can propose that will be acceptable to the Jews, and therefore, a deal–rather than being proposed–must be IMPOSED, which means putting the screws to Nutty Netty, be they financial, legal, political, even military if necessary–in order to ‘seal the deal’.

And the Jews know all this already, which is why they need Trump GONE, yesterday, and will do whatever is necessary–including a repeat performance of what they wrought on November 22 1963 with a previous American President who decided to get tough with the Jews.

Times of Israel

US President Donald Trump sent his peace envoy back to the Middle East on Tuesday in a move seen as a sign that he intends to make a push for a peace deal.

The envoy Jason Greenblatt met late Tuesday with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at a resort on the Dead Sea in Jordan, which is hosting this week’s Arab League summit. Abbas’s spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeinah described it as a “follow-up” meeting to exchange ideas, according to the official PA news agency Wafa. Abbas heads to Washington for his first meeting with the new president in the next few weeks.

Greenblatt also met with a series of Arab leaders and is expected to hold further talks on Wednesday as the summit starts.

Ahead of those meetings, Greenblatt met with European Union Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini for talks focused on advancing the Israel-Palestinian track. “It’s a priority for both of us,” he tweeted.

Mogherini shared Greenblatt’s tweet, adding that close cooperation between the European Union and the US is essential to achieve peace in the Middle East.

Israel’s Channel 2 TV said that Trump’s decision to “court” Abbas was a clear signal to Jerusalem that Trump was very serious about peace and intended to push forward with the peace process “very soon.”

Despite the close relationship the president and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appear to have had so far, Trump has lately turned his attention to Abbas, in an attempt to bring him to the negotiating table with Israel, Channel 2 said.

This represents a marked change of direction for the Trump administration, which initially gave the Palestinians the cold shoulder. It may be in part due to the inability of the Americans and Israelis to reach an agreement on West Bank settlements.

Sources close to the settlement movement say that not only has Israel not received a green light for continued building in the West Bank, but that the US is telling Israel to slow down or stop, Channel 2 reported.

On Sunday Netanyahu denied media reports of a supposed agreement with Washington to limit West Bank settlement construction, claiming the reports were inaccurate and that negotiations on the matter were still in progress.

After failing to reach an agreement with Greenblatt on the issue of settlements during the latter’s visit to Jerusalem, Netanyahu dispatched his chief of staff Yoav Horowitz to Washington last week to continue talks on the matter with Greenblatt alongside Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer.

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the AIPAC conference, indicating to delegates that the president would push for a peace deal.

“Let me be clear,” he said, “President Trump is also invested in finding an equitable and just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict… And while there will undoubtedly have to be compromises, I can assure you all President Trump will never compromise the safety and security of the Jewish State of Israel.”