‘It was a terrible sight’


Woman found decapitated in Tiberias and set on fire while ex-husband found wandering streets carrying her head and covered in blood.

ed note–

‘The priest is to place his hand on the head of the sin offering and slaughter it…Then the priest is to take some of the blood with his finger and put it on the horns of the altar and pour out the rest of the blood at the base of the altar…They shall remove all the fat and the priest shall then burn the victim on the altar as an aroma pleasing to the Lord, and in this way will make atonement for the people of Israel, and their sins will be forgiven…’ –Leviticus 4:29

Israel National News

Police made a grisly discovery on Wednesday in the northern town of Tiberias near the Sea of Galilee.

A woman in her 30s was found decapitated in the northern town shortly after a fire was reported in her apartment.

Police say a man covered in blood was arrested near the scene. Authorities have identified the suspect as the victim’s ex-husband.

Witnesses say the suspect carried the victim’s severed head down the street, yelling that he had “killed Amalek”, before throwing the head away in a garbage can.

“People saw him wandering around holding his wife’s head while trying to light her hair on fire,” said Naftali Terblasi, a writer for Radio Kol Rega. “They asked him what happened, and he said that he murdered his wife.”

The suspect then reportedly returned to his ex-wife’s home and proceeded to set the apartment on fire.

“It was a terrible sight,” said MDA paramedic Taleb Abdallah. “We found a woman in her 30s and were forced to pronounce her dead at the scene.”

A firefighting unit was dispatched to the scene to put out the blaze and evacuate residents endangered by the fire.

Neighbors say the suspect has a history of mental illness.

  1. #1 by frankkleij on 03/29/2017 - 8:32 am

    Not exactly how a Goy behaves. Okay some Goy are just as bad but they are exeptions. For a chosen it fits considering 5000 years of history. He will receive little punishment, There is surely some text in the Talmud justifying the act and case closed.

  2. #2 by Ladybat2 on 03/29/2017 - 8:36 am

    I am constantly hearing the ziotard supporters of “israel” harping on and on about Muslims forcing women to wear head coverings and honor killings, ect ect… blah blah blah. Yet when we see reports like this about Jews behaving badly not one word out them about it and they just chalk it up to “mental illness”. Just like that “israeli” teen that was making all those bomb threats to Jew centers in the US. Their excuse for him was he has a brain tumor.
    God am I sick to death of the hypocrisy!

  3. #3 by nooralhaqiqa on 03/29/2017 - 9:09 am

    Twisted to the core. It is in their DNA. Is this what makes them “chosen”?

  4. #4 by Darwin26 on 03/29/2017 - 9:36 am

    gastly ! to be sure but on the good side they won’t be procreating…little Israeli’s

