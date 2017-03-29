Man Arrested in Northern Israel Carrying His Ex-wife’s Decapitated Head

Eyewitnesses said the suspect knocked on doors in the street while mumbling “They are Amalekites,” a reference to an ancient Near East tribe that in the Bible was a recurrent enemy of the Israelites.

ed note–there’s that word again–‘Amalekites’, straight out of the Jewish Torah, where theyfeature as a people whom Jews are to hunt down and kill throughout all human history as a precursor to the arrival of the Moshiac, the Jewish messiah, who will install Judaism as the dominant ruling system of all human affairs throughout the globe.

Some other recent stories involving this same theme that all true students of Judaism and the mental illness it produces should re-read are listed below–

And make no mistake about it–every Jew everywhere who self-identifies as such, who celebrates their ‘chosen-ness’, who celebrates the destruction of Egypt at Passover, the destruction or Persia at Purim, the destruction of Greece at Hannukuh, all carry this mental illness within them in some form.

Some chose to manifest this illness in less-than-obvious ways, such as engaging in cultural wars that are geared towards wiping out Amalek by destabilizing society with pornography, abortion, homosexuality, etc.

Some worm their way into positions of influence in politics/media and advocate wiping out Amalek by going to war in places such as Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, etc. Others do it while wearing the suit of the IDF and blowing up innocent men, women and children in Gaza, the West Bank, etc.

And others just chop off the heads of their wives, murder their children and dump their bodies in a garbage can, but at the end of the day, it is all Jtosis and everywhere it goes, people die, either as individuals or as entire civilizations.

Haaretz

The ex-husband of a young woman whose headless body was found in her apartment in the northern Israeli city of Tiberias was arrested on Wednesday morning after he was found in the street carrying her head.

Tiberias Mayor Yossi Ben David told Haaretz that the couple divorced recently and that the suspect had received services from the city’s mental health department. Ben David said the man had immigrated to Israel a few years ago before converting to Judaism.

Yoss Oknin, a volunteer with the United Hatzolah rescue organization who responded to the scene, said that he found the head of the victim, who was in her 30s, next to a garbage can. Oknin said people on the street told him they had seen seen the suspect walking around with the head in his hands.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect knocked on doors in the street while mumbling “They are Amelekites,” a reference to an ancient Near East tribe that in the Bible was a recurrent enemy of the Israelites.