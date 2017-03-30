Killer husband says ‘God’ told him to behead his ex-wife

Meir Ephraim Goldstein promises to reveal in 8 days why he gruesomely murdered his former spouse; judge sends him to psychiatric hospital

ed note–Gosh, there is something SOOOOOOO familiar about all of this..Now let’s see, where have we heard this before?

OF COURSE, Abraham, considered the godfather of Judaism, heard those same voices telling him to murder his own son by slitting his throat, chopping up his body and then burning it on an altar as a ‘sacrifice’ to Yahweh…

But wait, it doesn’t end there. As the narrative in the Torah goes, he then heard voices telling him to sell his wife Sarah into forced prostitution to the Egyptians, and then after Pharaoh discovered that ol’ Abe had pulled a fast one on him and kicked them both out of Egypt, Abe heard these voices again telling him to do the very same thing as he and Sarah were about to enter Gerar…

BUT WAIT, IT GET’S BETTER…Abraham’s son, Isaac, a ‘chip off the old block’ following in his father’s footsteps, ALSO hears these same voices and thus tried selling his wife Rebeccah into forced prostitution. Shortly thereafter, Lott, Abraham’s nephew, heard voices telling him to give his 2 virgin daughters away to a group of gang-bangers, saying ‘abuse them as you see fit’.

BUT WAIT, IT GETS BETTER…Moses hears the voice of Yahweh speaking to him from a burning bush telling him to go to Egypt and inflict upon that country all sorts of miseries, and then afterwards, hears the voice of God telling him to lead the Hebrews in various raids into the holy land and to murder everything in sight, specifically saying ‘you shall save nothing alive that breathes…’

And so, with such illustrative and demonstrative examples as these, should anyone doubt for a moment that the husband–who, as a Jew, one of ‘GAAAAAWD’S chosen people, has a direct line to the mind and will of the creator– indeed did as Yahweh, the ‘god’ of the Jews, instructed?

All sarcasm aside folks, this latest tragic event is a microcosm of just what the ‘Jewish problem’ has been now for 5,000 years. Substantively, there is nothing different between this deranged killer and his predecessors in the Old Testament, except that he is not likely to be enshrined as some sort of patriarch or prophet as some of the aforementioned were, but then again, who knows, maybe he will.

And remember something else–the mental illness described often herein as Jtosis that led him to perform this grisly murder is the same mental illness that infects/afflicts every person who self-identifies as a follower of Judaism, and despite the fact they may not engage in the same business as him per se, nevertheless, they have more sophisticated ways of achieving the same results. They murder entire civilizations with their control of money, politics, academia, media, etc. They get wars started that result in the deaths of millions of innocent people in places such as Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, etc. They work tirelessly in getting legislation passed in various nations legalizing the murder of unborn children, of the sodomite lifestyle and the corrosive effects of hardcore pornography. Through their control of media, they poison the minds of men, women, and children with all sorts of debilitating and incapacitating modes of thinking that lead to the breakdown of families and thus of the social order that is the foundational basis of all civilized societies.

Yes, it’s time to call it for what it is–Judaism is mental illness, and like some highly-radioactive element, requires very little in causing widespread destruction and disease.

Times of Israel

A man suspected of beheading his ex-wife and then strolling around outside while holding her severed head told police investigators that he was acting on divine instruction.

The suspect, Meir Ephraim Goldstein, 34, appeared in the Nazareth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, with the judge ordering his remand be extended by two weeks, during which he will be kept in a psychiatric hospital.

Goldstein was arrested in the northern city of Tiberias on Wednesday, after neighbors informed police that they saw a man wandering around the neighborhood in bloodstained clothes clutching a woman’s severed head under his arm.

Goldstein also told investigators following his arrest that after killing his former wife, Adele Goldstein, 33, he is now the messiah.

“God called to me and said to me, ‘This is the seed of Amalek and the Prophet Hezekiah did not cut off Amalek’s head and therefore did not earn the right to be the king messiah. Because I have chopped off the head of the seed of Amalek, I am acknowledged as the king messiah,” he said.

In biblical Jewish tradition, the nomadic Amalekite tribe came to be viewed as the essence of evil, and Jews were enjoined to eradicate it.

His lawyer, Ephraim Dimri, said that Goldstein is refusing to explain his motives for the murder, but that in eight days — “the eight days of Hannukah,” according to Goldstein — a miracle will occur that will allow him to explain why he murdered his wife.

Dimri said that although Goldstein underwent an initial psychiatric examination following his arrest, he should undergo further examination.

He also requested that the court allow for a review of Goldstein’s medical and psychiatric history in order “to see where there was a failure.”

After Goldstein was arrested for killing his ex-wife and then trying to set her apartment on fire Wednesday, witnesses recounted a gruesome scene.

“At first I thought he was walking around with a doll’s head, I didn’t realize what it was. He was standing next to the dumpster and was trying to burn it,” Wissam Darawshe told reporters, adding that the head was wrapped in a towel.

Other neighbors said that they heard Goldstein knocking on apartment doors shouting, “I killed Amalek!”

Police were able to detain Goldstein in the street shortly afterward without a fight. However, they then noticed a fire in his ex-wife’s adjacent apartment, which he had set alight. When they entered they found the body.

Magen David Adom paramedics pronounced the death of Adel Goldstein immediately upon arrival at the scene. “It was a very difficult sight to see,” said medic Talib Abdullah.

“We had nothing to do upon arrival other than pronounce her death,” he added.

Neighbors said the couple divorced two weeks ago, and did not have any children. Goldstein was reportedly mentally unstable.

A neighbor also told Haaretz that “since the divorce [Goldstein] was like a homeless person and would sleep some of the time in the study hall” of the religious seminary where he taught, while other neighbors said “he was a little eccentric lately.”

Channel 2 reported on Wednesday that Goldstein immigrated to Israel in 1991 from Moldova and was once hospitalized in a psychiatric facility.

Friends told Ynet that Adele Goldstein had spoken about how relieved she was to be divorced, but also expressed her fears that her ex-husband would harm her. It was not immediately clear if she had complained to police.

The alleged killer’s invocation of Amalek was eerily reminiscent of another recent gruesome killing in the area.

Nadav Sela, 28, was accused on March 2 in the same court of stabbing to death his wife, Dor Crasanti-Sela, 23; sons Yosef, just under 2, and Binyamin, 8 months; and neighbor Nachman Atia, 11, in the family’s home in Migdal, just outside Tiberias, on January 28.

The charge sheet said that when police arrested Sela shortly after the killings at a nearby grove of olive trees, he confessed, and mumbled the words “They’re Amalekites, they’re Amalekites.”