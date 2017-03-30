Minister Louis Farrakhan: Israel’s Days Are Numbered

THE FORWARD – During an annual celebration of the Nation of Islam, the group’s leader Minister Louis Farrakhan told the audience that Israelis and Prime Minister Netanyahu had no biblical claim to the land — and that their days in the region were numbered.

“Netanyahu, you’re coming out of there. You don’t have a permanent home there,” Farrakhan said. “Your desire is to conquer that entire area lying that Abraham promised you — you lying. He ain’t promise you a damn thing.”

Farrakhan also said that Israel was not a true democracy — and offered a brief impersonation of President Trump.

“Israel is supposed to be … the only democracy in the Middle East. Lie. Or as Mr. Trump would say, ‘Wrong,’” Farrakhan said.

Farrakhan delivered the comments to a large crowd last month at the annual holiday known as Saviours’ Day, which commemorates the birth of Master Wallace Fard Muhammad, the founder of the Nation of Islam.

Farrakhan and the Nation have drawn criticism over the years for comments some see as inflammatory and anti-Semitic. This past year, Farrakhan has also surprisingly praised Trump several times.