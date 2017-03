The Western roots of “Middle-Eastern” terrorism

Did you ever wonder why, prior to the birth of Al Qaeda, the terrorist outfit that grew from the U.S. arming of mujahideen against the Soviet Union in Afghanistan in the 1980s – and prior to that, in a less conspicuous way, from the US-backed training and arming of so-called « Muslim freedom fighters » in Yugoslavia in the early nineties – you had barely ever heard of « islamic terrorism »? Why the responsibility for alleged « centuries of jihad » nobody had witnessed was abruptly slapped onto the Koran (hence all the Muslims wordlwide), and why all of a sudden, the « islamic threat » was all over the news? Amir Nour, an Algerian scholar and researcher, lays out his analysis of so-called « islamic » terrorism, a phenomenon that entirely belongs to modernity. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 03/30/2017, 8:41 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.