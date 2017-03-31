Palestinian Character is confirmed by King Solomon’s words

Unlike the Palestinian mindset, Jews don’t fight with the goal of inflicting harm or death – but to preserve and protect life.

ed note–Once again, as we say often here, prime efface evidence as to why there can be no ‘Christian’ solution to the Jewish problem as long as the Torah (Old Testament) remains part of the Christian canon. As long as the 2 conflicting/contradictory themes rest side by side, one of total slothful, slavish worship and idolization of the Jews as ‘GAAAAWD’S chosen people’ as ecounted in the OT vs the clear, unequivocal condemnation of the Jews from the NT, Christians will inevitably choose the path of least resistance/greatest reward, which is the former.

One can just imagine the outcry that would ensue on the part of Judea, Inc if an almost word-for-word copy of this essay were written, except that it were titled ‘The Jewish character is confirmed by Jesus’ words’.

Better than this though in making the point are a few quotes below illustrating the ‘peaceful’ nature of the Judaic mindset which our idiot Christian author seems to have missed–

‘I don’t believe in Western morality…Living by Torah values will make us a light unto the nations by those who will suffer defeat because of a disastrous morality of human invention…The only way to fight a moral war is the Jewish way: Destroy their holy sites. Kill men, women, children, and cattle’–Rabbi Manis Friedman

‘When a Jew murders a gentile there will be no death penalty. What a Jew steals from a gentile he may keep.’ —The Babylonian Talmud, Sanhedrin 57a

‘What are we accomplishing?” they asked. “Here is this man performing many miraculous signs. If we allow him to go on like this, everyone will believe in him, and then the Romans will come and take away our place and our nation.” Then one of them named Caiphas who was High Priest that year spoke and said “You know nothing at all. Do you not realize it is better that one man die than that the whole nation perish?’—Gospel of John

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy

‘Your male and female slaves are to come from the nations around you; from them you may buy slaves. You may also buy some of the temporary residents living among you and members of their clans born in your country, and they will become your property. You can will them to your children as inherited property and can make them slaves for life, but you must not rule over your fellow Israelites ruthlessly…’–Leviticus 25:44-46

“Foreigners will rebuild your walls, and their kings will serve you…Your gates will always stand open, day and night, so that the Gentiles may bring you the wealth of their nations and their kings led in triumphal procession, for the nation or kingdom that will not serve you will perish; it will be utterly destroyed.”–Isaiah 60:10-12

“We are Judeo-Nazis, and why not? If your nice, civilized parents, rather than writing books about their love for humanity had instead come to Israel and killed six million Arabs, what would have happened? Sure, two or three nasty pages would have been written in the history books, and we would have been called all sorts of names, but we would be here today as a people of 25 million! What you don’t seem to understand is that the dirty work of Zionism is not finished yet, far from it.”–Israeli Prime Minister and war criminal Ariel Sharon, 1982

‘I think the government should put bombs in Palestinian hospitals, but unfortunately the government doesn’t do it, so it is up to the people to do those things.’ —Noam Federman, member of the Jewish terrorist organization Kach

‘Here lies the saint, Doctor Baruch Kapal Goldstein, blessed be the memory of this righteous and holy man, may the Lord revenge his blood, who devoted his soul for the Jewish people, the Jewish religion and the Jewish land. His hands are clean and his heart is clear. He was killed as a martyr of God on the 14th of Adar, Purim, in the year 5754.’ —The inscription as it reads on the grave of the Jewish terrorist Baruch Goldstein who machine gunned to death 29 Palestinian worshippers kneeling in prayer in a mosque in 1994.

‘We must use terror, assassination, intimidation, land confiscation, and the cutting off of all social services to rid the Galilee of its Arab population.’ —Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, May 1948

‘Our armed forces are not the thirteenth strongest in the world, but rather the second or third. We have the (nuclear) capability to take the world down with us, and I can assure you that this will happen before Israel goes under.”—Martin Van Creveld, a professor of military history at Israel’s Hebrew University.

Personally however, the one that reverberates the most with me is the one which Jesus left for us all to consider, right before the same Jews whom this idiot Christian writer says are a ‘peaceful’ people consigned Him to the worst death imaginable–

‘Watch out for false prophets who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves…’

Earl Cox, Jpost

The Jews are a blessed people. In the land of Moab, Moses presented the terms of God’s covenant. In exchange for obeying him and his Word, Israel had the opportunity to choose life and blessing, not death and curses for themselves, the foreigners among them, and their future descendants. Since then, despite human deviations and detours, Israel’s worldview – in governance, military, society, education, etc. – is seated on this decision to choose and nurture life.

Not every nation enjoys this privilege.

Trees are known by their fruit and, unfortunately for the Palestinian people, the birth of their nationalist aspirations was sown, rooted and fruited in bitterness, hatred and death. Zvi Elpeleg, a Polish-born academic, author, researcher and IDF colonel who also received an ambassadorial appointment observed that from the 1920s to the 1940s, “the Palestinian national movement was founded and led by Hajj Amin al-Husseini, an ideological collaborator with Adolf Hitler.”

Dr. Joel Fishman, an historian and fellow of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, wrote that Husseini “shaped the Palestinian national character in the image of his pathological hatred of the Jews. Rather than providing the Palestinian Arabs with a positive vision of a future state that would safeguard and cultivate them as a distinct Arab nation, he shaped Palestinian society as a wholly negative phenomenon. In short, Husseini’s goal was not to form a Palestinian state, but to prevent the establishment of a Jewish one through terror and political warfare. It wasn’t a matter of seeing the Palestinians succeed, but of seeing Israel fail.”

How can a people build a viable state on such a foundation? To this end, the Palestinian government pays salaries to terrorists, lauds and rewards terrorists and their families and incites hatred in media, on the streets and in schools, and international forums. Violent narrative in schoolbooks incites children as young as first-graders to murder Israelis and sacrifice themselves as martyrs for the “cause” of statehood. In a Hamas video of a school play, 10-year-olds in terrorist garb plunge fake knives into pupils dressed as Jews, to the delight of the audience. “Moderate” Palestinian Authority leaders praise teens and young adults who put what they’ve learned into practice with real daggers on the streets of Jerusalem. When a Palestinian terrorist kills Jews, the people parade in the streets, hand out candy to children and name parks or other public places after the terrorist, enshrining him as a hero. Tragically, for everyone in the region, an entire generation of Palestinian children and youth are being sacrificed to a culture that values death more than life. As King Solomon observed: “Train a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

Unlike the Palestinian mindset, Jews don’t fight with the goal of inflicting harm or death – but to preserve and protect life, though Israel exercises the right of self-defense in wars or terrorist attacks. All life is precious to the Jews.

Jewish emergency-room doctors treat Jews, Druse, Palestinians and Christians alike. Soldiers and military leaders don’t look for glory or victory parades. When the battle is over, soldiers quietly return home to their families. There are no monuments in Israel depicting mighty warriors or conquests – rather, memorials commemorate those who lost their lives fighting to prolong life for Israel and her people.

As the only democracy in the Middle East, Israel labors to protect quality of life and freedom. Could that be why more than half of east Jerusalem’s Arab residents prefer to be citizens of Israel with equal rights rather than citizens of a Palestinian state? Isn’t it puzzling that the United States and Western democracies who push for a Palestinian state do not seem concerned for Palestinian life, let alone their liberty or happiness? If one has genuine compassion for the Palestinian people – apart from politics – we must, like Israel, choose life.

The author served in senior-level positions with four US presidents and is currently an international Christian broadcaster and journalist whose articles appear in major magazines and newspapers and whose pro-Israel daily television and radio commentaries are aired around the world.