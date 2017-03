UK – Baroness Warsi: Prosecute all Brits who fight for Israel

MIDDLE EAST EYE – British citizens who join the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) should be prosecuted like other foreign fighters, according to Baroness Warsi. The former Tory Foreign Office minister and peer said the preferential loophole which gives Israel a free pass to recruit British citizens should be closed. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

