US is like ‘armed robber breaking into your house’ – Iranian defense minister

RT – Iran's defense minister, Hossein Dehqan, has advised the US military to leave the Persian Gulf and stop causing trouble there, local media report. The Minister was firing back at a US general who accused Iran of being a destabilizing force in its own region. "What are Americans doing in the Persian Gulf? They had better get out of this region and not cause trouble for the countries in the region," Dehqan said in a statement carried by Iranian state media on Thursday.

