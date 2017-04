FBI re-releases 9/11 photos of Pentagon

ed note–it may be exactly as the story alleges–that the photos ‘went missing’ from the FBI website because of a ‘technical glitch’.

Or, the ‘technical glitch’ that caused them to disappear in the first place was someone deliberately removing them because of something ‘problematic’ contained within them, such as no video evidence of anything that one would expect to see in the aftermath of an airliner crashing into a building, such as plane debris, bodies, suitcases, etc, such as appears in pics below of other airliners that went down–

All of which of course begs the question–why now, at a time when Trump and his people find themselves involved in a nasty gang war with the intelligence services of the US, and a mere week AFTER the same agency–the FBI–sent 12 agents to Israel UNDER DIRECT ORDERS FROM TRUMP to arrest the wannabe terrorist phoning in all the bomb hoaxes which Trump himself characterized as ‘false flags’ over a month ago?

If I were a betting man, I’d guess that it has something to do with this little prediction that was made over a year ago right after it became painfully apparent that Judea, Inc was dead set against Trump becoming POTUS and that the various tentacles making up this problematic corporation would be willing to do whatever was necessary in order to prevent him from pulling the US out of the ‘clash of civilizations’ that Israel needs if she is to emerge as the dominant power in the world, to wit–

‘…The ‘celebrating Muslims in Jersey City, New Jersey’ meme was/is just one of several ‘surprises’ that Trump is capable of pulling out of his black bag of political magic tricks. After all, how difficult would it be for him to begin other discussions–as LOUD and as controversial as the previous one–around events such as Israel’s attack on the USS LIBERTY, the Lavon Affair, the assassinations of 2 brothers named Kennedy, the bombing of the Murrah federal building in Oklahoma City, Jonathan Pollard, Monica Lewinsky, etc, etc, etc?…

…or, better yet, even for him to offer a retraction and an apology, something along the lines of–

‘I, Donald J. Trump, do hereby retract my original statement that there were ‘thousands of Muslims’ celebrating in Jersey City, New Jersey on the morning of 9/11. My staff, after looking into the matter and speaking with law enforcement officials who were involved directly with the events of that day, have learned that in fact it was not Muslims who were celebrating that day, but rather 5 Israeli intelligence officers who were then arrested, held for questioning for more than 2 months and then sent back to Israel, after which time they admitted on Israeli TV that they were sent to America to ‘document the event’. I sincerely apologise if my comments offended anyone in the Islamic community.’

And all can be assured that something along these lines was/is precisely what Trump was/is prepared to do, and that in some fashion–back door or otherwise–he is allowing the goombahs making up the organized Jewish power structure working against his candidacy know that this might be the next ‘surprise’ coming out of his black bag of political magic tricks if certain concessions favorable to him are not met…’

In other words, just as Trump personally sent the FBI to Israel to arrest the terrorist wannabe and thus put the Jewish state on notice that the ‘old rules’ don’t apply anymore where Israel is free to cause murder and mayhem in the US with no repercussions that likewise he is willing to open up an even LARGER can of worms detailing Israel’s direct involvement in 9/11 that could/would prove to be THE extinction level event that a war-weary world has been dreaming of now for the last century–the end of Zionism and of organized Jewish power that has made such a mess of the world.

Photos taken after the attack on the Pentagon on 11 September 2001 have reappeared on the FBI’s website six years after they were first released.

The 27 images show fire crews battling the blaze, as well as recovery teams and investigators searching the rubble.

American Airlines Flight 77, travelling from Virginia to LA, slammed into the building at around 09:37 local time.

US authorities said the plane struck between the first and second floors of the Pentagon, killing 184 people.

It was previously thought that the images had been newly released because of the fresh date stamp.

But FBI spokeswoman Jillian Stickels said the pictures were first posted online in 2011.

A technical glitch caused them to disappear from the site for an undetermined period of time, she added.

They were restored in recent days to public view once the FBI learned they were missing, according to the FBI spokeswoman.