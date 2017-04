Likud lawmaker warns American audience– ‘Only Israelis and Arabs can solve their conflict’

ed note–let me translate for you, ladies and Gentile-men, what is really going on here–

Judea, Inc–both on the right and on the left–understand that a new Caesar has come to power in the US who actually understands the nature of the problem and is willing to apply rational, practical protocols in solving it. Furthermore, besides understanding the nature of the problem–intransigent and irrational Judaic irredentism on the part of GAAAAAWD’S chosen people who embrace every flavor of deception, duplicity, violence, bribery, blackmail, etc in the interests of ‘redeeming’ that huge swath of real estate lying between the Nile and Euphrates rivers–this new Caesar understands as well that there are huge implications affecting the well-being of his own country as pertains the entire Zionist venture, and given the investment that his country has made in terms of money, arms, blood, political support, etc, is therefore exercising his right as THE major shareholder of stock in the little venture in order to make sure that America’s interests are not threatened.

Judea, Inc–again, on both the right and the left–knows this to be the case, knows that a new political season has arrived where big changes are-a-comin’ as far as the 5,000 year old dream known as Zionism is concerned and therefore want him and his meddling GONE before anything substantive takes place. All can be assured that if Trump were in the Jews’ back pockets–as so many ‘experts’ in this ‘movement claim with dogmatic rigidity–on this one and was going to give them every damned thing they demanded that there would be no talk about this being a problem that only ‘Jews and Arabs’ can solve and that outside partners need to be kept out.

JTA

Five Israeli lawmakers met members of the Boston Jewish community during a town hall-style discussion.

The lawmakers are visiting the US as part of the Ruderman Family Foundation’s Knesset Mission, which brings Israeli political leaders to the United States to learn about the American Jewish community.

The March 30 meeting took place against the backdrop of a perceived rise in anti-Semitic incidents across the U.S., including threats against three Jewish institutions in Boston.

Amir Ohana from the ruling Likud party said the Trump administration is “totally committed to fighting anti-Semitism and standing alongside Israel.”

“The Arab-Israeli conflict will not be solved in Washington, or Paris, or New York,” he added, saying that the Trump administration understands this. “The Israelis and the Arabs will only solve this conflict, as we are the ones that have to either live and die with the consequences.”

Rachel Azaria of Kulanu was part of a discussion on how the U.S. Jewish community’s voice can be more impactful in the Israeli government and to the Israeli people.

“It’s always upsetting to see how little Israelis know about the support we get from the U.S. Jewish community, and that’s something we need to work on,” said Azaria. “We need to have this relationship and I don’t think we say it enough as Israelis — but thank you.”

Ayelet Nahmias Verbin of the Zionist Union said that things often are much more complicated in Israel than they seem in America.

“We truly rely on [American Jews] in so many ways. And you are sitting here with members of Knesset who have the utmost appreciation for the U.S. Jewish community,” Verbin said. “I know that you need to rely on us to give you answers but the situation in Israel is not easy, obvious, and never one-dimensional.”

During the weeklong mission, the Knesset members have met with Jewish communities and leaders in New York and Washington, D.C., at the national AIPAC policy conference before concluding their trip in Boston.