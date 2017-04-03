TUT Broadcast April 2, 2017

After a campaign season of constant screeching on the part of Judea, Inc and its propaganda arm, the Jewish mainstream media in America and the West, that Donald Trump is ‘the new Hitler’ whose rein is going to usher in a new season of ‘anti-Shemitism’ followed by the obligatory–SURPRISE, SURPRISE–Hollerco$t of millions of billions of Jews worldwide, along comes–whattya-know–almost 150 bomb hoaxes aimed at (surprise, surprise) Jewish institutions, all of which President Donald J. Trump surmises is a set up made to put addition political pressure on him and his new administration.

And then–whatya know–all of the sudden is the news that Trump sends the FBI–uninvited and unannounced–to the Jewish state with warrant in hand to arrest the individual responsible for it all.

Compare and contrast the actions of ‘the new Hitler’ Trump with those of George W. Bush who had 5 Israeli intelligence officers in his hands on the morning of 9/11 with clear foreknowledge of what was to take place and yet allowed them all to return to Israel.

Trump has just sent a message to Netanyahu–likely the chief architect of 9/11–that he will send his people–whether it is the FBI or whether it is the military might of the United States–to whatever corner of the globe necessary is in order to deal with Judaic intrigue and Judaic criminality that breach the Pax Americana.