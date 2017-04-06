Former chief rabbi: ‘What’s happening in Syria is a holocaust’

A Holocaust survivor himself, Yisrael Meir Lau calls for emergency Knesset session; Yad Vashem expresses ‘deep concern’ over ‘carnage’

ed note–Leapin’ lizards, where do we even BEGIN with something like this???

Ok, first off–remember, anytime anyone uses the word ‘Holocaust’ in reference to ANYTHING other than Jewish suffering, the hyenas of the ADL, WJC, AJC et al are on them like hair on a gorilla for daring to conflate the sancta sanctorum with more ‘trivial’ events. Whether it is the tens of millions murdered by Judaic Bolsheviks during communist Russia or whether it is the tens of millions of ‘Ishmaelites’ who have been murdered under orders emanating from Judea, Inc in paces such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Libya, Syria, etc, people are simply NOT PERMITTED to approach that holy of holies, but yet, that is precisely what has just taken place and yet, the aforementioned groups are as silent as death, which means that the normal rules don’t apply here because there is a bigger agenda at work, which is–

1. To re-ignite the war against Syria, Russia, Iran, Hezbollah, etc, in the aftermath of the meeting between Putin and Netanyahu where Putin told Nutty Netty to get a grip on reality and that Russia was not going to be making any radical changes with regards to her policies in the Middle East and particularly with regards to her support for Assad.

and

2. The OBLIGATORY moralizing/sermonizing on the part of organized Jewish interests and done in the interests of painting a moral superiority on the part of Jews and their infernal religion that in fact does not exist.

Or, as better put by a certain anti-Judaic radical named Jesus of Nazareth in His condemnation of those dealers trafficking in the highly toxic substance known as Judaism–

‘Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You are like whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside, but on the inside are full of dead men’s bones and every impurity…In the same way, you appear to be righteous on the outside, but on the inside you are full of hypocrisy and wickedness.…’

Times of Israel

A former chief rabbi of Israel called what is happening in Syria “a holocaust,” as one of the world’s leading scholars on the Holocaust repeated his call for an end to “atrocities” happening there.

Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, a former Ashkenazi chief rabbi of Israel and the current chief rabbi of Tel Aviv, told Army Radio Thursday that “what is happening in Syria is [also] a holocaust.”

“Not [just] from today, for six years a holocaust has fallen on them,” said Lau, who himself survived the Nazi slaughter of Europe’s Jews as a child and was liberated from Buchenwald death camp.

Lau said Israel and the rest of the world should put aside political considerations that may be keeping them from intervening in the civil war, joining others in Israel who have called for action in the wake of the deadly attack.

The comments came after 86 people were killed, among them at least 20 children, in a Tuesday chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun widely believed to have been carried out by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Victims of the attack showed signs of nerve gas exposure, the World Health Organization and Doctors Without Borders said, including suffocation, foaming at the mouth, convulsions, constricted pupils and involuntary defecation. Paramedics were using fire hoses to wash the chemicals from the bodies of victims.

Medical teams also reported smelling bleach on survivors of the attack, suggesting chlorine gas was also used, Doctors Without Borders said.

The magnitude of the attack was reflected in the images of the dead — children piled in heaps for burial, a father carrying his lifeless young twins.

The attack refocused world attention on Syria after over six years of war that has left some 500,000 people dead by some estimates, and drew widespread condemnation and accusations of war crimes by the Syrian regime.

In Israel, leaders, politicians and others expressed outrage and called for action, with President Reuven Rivlin indirectly invoking the Holocaust in his Tuesday statement.

“We, as a people who survived the greatest of atrocities and rose from the ashes to be a strong and secure nation, we will do all we can to continue to aid the survivors of the horrors in Syria,” the president said in a statement. “We know all too well how dangerous silence can be, and we cannot remain mute.”

Avner Shalev, head of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial and Museum, expressed “deep concern over the appalling evidence of renewed carnage in Syria.”

“Following World War II, the global community enacted universal principles and instituted international organizations with the express purpose of averting future crimes against humanity,” he said.

Shalev called upon “world leaders and the global community to act now in order to place to put a stop to the atrocities and avert further suffering,” repeating comments made late last year.

Pressed on whether the international community’s responses to genocide have changed since the one he endured as a child, Lau replied that “the only thing we’ve learned from history is that we haven’t learned anything from it.”

Lau proposed that the Knesset convene an emergency session “at the height of the Passover recess…to give voice to the cries of the Syrian children…and all of the other innocent civilians.”

“If we don’t [do this], who will?” he asked.