Gloves Are for Sissies: Photographs Show White Helmets Are Immune to Sarin

RUSSIA INSIDER – One thing everyone can agree on: The White Helmets are so, so brave for rushing to the scene of a "sarin gas attack" on Tuesday without even basic protective gear such as "gloves". Again, this is because the White Helmets are extremely brave — not because they stage videos. Anyone who doubts the White Helmets' superhuman abilities — note the lack of "not dying" while they run around in a sarin gas wasteland — is a deranged conspiracy theorist, according to "responsible" news outlets and Twitter pundits.

