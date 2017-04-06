Israeli Member of Knesset– ”Don’t mourn when our enemies are killed”

Former MK says Israel should not be so vocal in condemning chemical weapons attack in Syria

ed note–as we point out here regularly, Jews view all Gentiledom–but especially the ‘Ishmaelites’ as eternal enemies, which they refer to as ‘Amalek.’ Note here the comments of a former minister of the Knesset where he says Jews should not be mourning those Syrian civilians killed, as they are ‘Israel’s implacable enemy’ and that no distinction exists between Syrian civilians, the Assad government or even the rebel groups Israel is supporting.

Also note the distinction he makes between ‘Jewish morality’ and ‘Western morality’ and how quickly the other side was in trying to hide the ugly truth of what this former MK was making clear, which is that Judaism is indeed a bloodthirsty religion and that as far as Gentiles are concerned, it does not distinguish between men, women, and children when it comes to any slaughter that benefits Judea, Inc.

Israel National News

Former Jewish Home MK Yinon Magal called on Israeli leaders to remember that Syria, whether it is the rebel forces or the regime, remains Israel’s implacable enemy. He said this following a chemical weapons attack which left scores of Syrian civilians killed yesterday.

Magal criticized Channel 10 reporter Nadav Eyal in an interview with IDF Radio after Eyal called on Twitter for the Tel Aviv city hall to be illuminated in the colors of the flag of the Syrian opposition.

“It’s a disaster for my enemies,” Magal said. “The rebels also want to kill us. They fire rockets at children and women. I do not mourn when disasters happen [to them]. I am tired of hearing this Western morality.”

“I do not dispute that these are atrocities, but what I say that my enemies are human scum and I think first of my own children.”

“My friends on the left used to say we could leave the Golan Heights in exchange for peace with Assad, the same Assad who is hurling gas at his own children.”

Eyal, the reporter who called upon the Tel Aviv city hall to be illuminated in the colors of the flag of the Syrian opposition responded with “I think that the morality he defines as Western is actually Jewish morality…When children are killed in Syria, it is permissible to identify them [and say] these are children. When such things happen, it is shocking, and it is a good thing, if you are a human being, to be shocked.”