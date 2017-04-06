JCC bomb hoaxer made millions selling forged docs online

After finding his bitcoin account, investigators believe Israeli-American teen sold counterfeit IDs on dark net for cryptocurrency

ed note–remember, this is the same ‘yoot’ we are told is autistic and not in his ‘right mind’ but yet was competent enough to engage in a multi-year campaign of terror without getting caught, but as well, possessed enough presence of mind to engage in document/identity forgery (one of the first tricks of the trade they teach when joining any branch of Israeli intelligence) to the tune of millions of dollars of his personal enrichment. Furthermore, as to just who was acquiring these false documents, it is not that big a question mark, considering the fact that one of the primary objectives right now for Israel is in getting as many terrorists into America and the West in order to engage in acts of terror in order to keep the Clash of Civilizations going.

This entire operation was not some ‘lone wolf’ situation as Judea, Inc would like to paint it, but rather had the likely blessings/oversight by the Judaic powers that be, the tail end of which was aimed at putting pressure on Trump but who then turned the tables on the whole matter by sending his FBI to Israel with warrant in hand to arrest this terrorist. Any ‘analyst’ in this movement who can’t put the necessary 2 and 2 together in concluding that this one instance alone defeats their incessant ‘Trump is owned by the Jews’ nonsense needs to just give it up and find another hobby.

Times of Israel

The Israeli-American teenager behind hundreds of hoax bomb threats against Jewish institutions in the US reportedly earned millions of shekels’ worth of digital currency by selling counterfeit documents over the internet.

Police suspect the 18-year-old — whose name is sealed under gag order in Israel — sold forged identity cards, passports and driver’s licenses over both the internet and the dark net in exchange for bitcoins, a cryptocurrency often used in illicit transactions online, according to a Channel 2 report Thursday.

The dark net is a term used to denote uncatalogued areas of the internet used to foster illicit trade and other illegal activity.

Investigators are said to have have learned of his counterfeiting activity online after discovering millions of shekels’ worth of the digital currency in his bitcoin account, and are currently working to determine who purchased the forged documents, Channel 2 reported.

According to the Daily Beast, the suspect paid for an online service that allows internet users to mask their location and voice using bitcoins.

The teen, whose family lives in Ashkelon, is facing charges of extortion, making threats, publishing false information and is accused of sowing widespread fear and panic.

Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court extended his remand on Thursday until April 18.

Police say he was behind a range of threats against Jewish community centers and other buildings linked to Jewish communities in the United States in recent months, and is alleged to have made hundreds of threatening phone calls over the past two to three years, targeting schools and other public institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

His lawyer has argued the teen’s behavior was caused by an inoperable nonmalignant tumor in his brain and his autism.

In an interview aired Monday, the teenager’s father issued an apology “from the bottom of our hearts” to all American Jews and stressed “there was no hatred” behind the threatening calls.

The Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported last month that the teenager made more than 1,000 threatening phone calls over the past two years, including at least two threats to Delta Airlines, resulting in the grounding of planes already in the air.

Israeli police only managed to zero in on the suspect after US President Donald Trump sent a team of 12 FBI agents to Israel in recent weeks, Haaretz reported.

The FBI agents are still involved in questioning him here, according to Channel 2, and the family is concerned that the US may seek to extradite him.