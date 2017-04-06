«
»

Likud operative in the US Congress Marco Rubio leading pressure campaign against Trump on Syria


continue reading

This entry was posted on 04/06/2017, 8:23 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by chris safos (@ChrisSafos) on 04/06/2017 - 9:12 am

    paid for by israel

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: