Putin blasts chemical weapons false flag, sends warning to Israeli PM Netanyahu

THE DURAN – Russian President Vladimir Putin has seen the intelligence and unlike western counterparts, he did not rush to judgement. This is what leaders and statesmen do…they wait to get the information before rendering a guilty verdict, and in the case of the Idlib chemical attacks, there can be no conceivable way that Assad committed this crime. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 04/06/2017, 8:18 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.