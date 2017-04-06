Syria Gas Attack: Assad’s Doing…Or False Flag?

This entry was posted on 04/06/2017, 4:59 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Herta Mark on 04/06/2017 - 5:08 am
Just listening to our Media makes my skin crawl. It is so obvious that they are lying.
There is no way this was an attack perpetrated by Assad. It was nothing but a false flag in my eyes.
#2 by chris safos (@ChrisSafos) on 04/06/2017 - 6:19 am
what real proof of who did this,maybe outside forces with the goal of involving
us in another false war?
#3 by TruthOutJournal on 04/06/2017 - 6:39 am
It’s nice to see the comments on this jutube video. Many people are now connecting the dots and rightfully pinning this false flag attack on Isreallyhell and the mo-sad. The lipstick is fading from the faces of the pigs. Their getting easier and easier to spot by the day.
#4 by oldnik007 on 04/06/2017 - 6:45 am
so, desparate situations provoke desperate measures like gas attacks, nuclear etc.
now who in syria is in a desperate situation?
assad is finally winning on all fronts.
so tell me who is desperateand losing? logic should trump propaganda