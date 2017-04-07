«
NYT Retreats on 2013 Syria-Sarin Claims


Exclusive: Even as The New York Times leads the charge against the Syrian government for this week’s alleged chemical attack, it is quietly retreating on its earlier certainty about the 2013 Syria-sarin case, reports Robert Parry.

Link here

  1. #1 by mothman777 on 04/07/2017 - 7:14 am

    We all know what happens if the crafty Americans get a ‘no fly zone’ enforced in Syria as this wish, hoping to use this incident as an ideal means to call for that, they will stomp all over Syria if they can.

    Just like they got Gaddhafi to disarm, and then stomped all over Libya, they got Syria to get rid of chemical weapons, now it has been established that Hillary Clinton has given Sarin gas to the ‘rebels’ (mercenaries for Israel) to use against Syrians, and blame the gas casualties on President Assad, who was overwhelming supported during the Syrian general elections and won by clearly democratic means.

    President Assad is still supported as president by the vast majority of the Syrian people. Only the NATO thugs fighting for Israel tell us that Assad is a despotic dictator who is forcibly holding onto power in Syria. And what idiot would bomb their own people with Sarin gas when he has already been elected in Syria, especially when Assad has already clearly stated that he is fully prepared to step down after the next Syrian general elections if the people no longer vote for him to remain president of Syria?

    NATO tried the same trick in Libya, telling us that Gaddhafi was bombing and shooting his own people to make them vote for him, when in fact Gaddhafi was hugely popular in Libya, and he was not a dictator at all, as his political system was almost totally devoluted into regional councils all over the country to run things.

