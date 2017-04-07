Only 23 out of 59 US missiles hit target, damage is “laughable” – Syrian officer

Continue reading
This entry was posted on 04/07/2017, 5:11 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 04/07/2017, 5:11 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by William Crain on 04/07/2017 - 6:37 pm
something like mega millions to murder 6 Syrians ~ you shoulda seen the costs for killing innocent men women and children in Viet Nam… and when the Jets had to return to base the had to unload the unused Napalm ~ any fn’g where