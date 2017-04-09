Bannon’s Views Can Be Traced to a Book That Warns, ‘Winter Is Coming’

ed note–as we have said many times–more often than not either to the disinterest of various ‘experts’ in this movement or else to the outright autonomic, irrational and hysterical reaction by others–Trump is the face of something much bigger than simply him, and no, in this case, it’s not ‘djooz’. He is an act of desperation on the part of certain powerful individuals and institutions who see that the empire and its unprecedented ‘Pax Americana’ has reached a critical point and that if drastic, immediate measures are not taken, the whole thing is going to fall apart, leaving these aforementioned powerful individuals and institutions high and dry, as the saying goes.
Having said this, the following piece dealing with the personal worldview of Steve Bannon–Trump’s closest personal adviser–and what he sees as the impending crisis is very instructive in understanding exactly what it is Trump is trying to do and why no one should assume that–given as apocalyptic as this crisis is believed to be–Trump and the people behind him would not go to the extremest of lengths in preventing (or at least trying to prevent) Judea, inc’s deliberate and planned implosion of a political corporation in which they are personally and deeply invested.
“….certain powerful individuals and institutions who see that the empire and its unprecedented ‘Pax Americana’ has reached a critical point….”
Just who are ‘they’ and will we ever find out?