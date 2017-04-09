Defeating IS remains ‘first priority’ in Syria, Tillerson says

After retaliatory strike against Assad regime over chemical weapons attack, top US diplomat does not expect Russian military response

ed note–as we noted a few days ago and continue to note, Trump’s highly-symbolic but for-the-most-part ineffective bombing of the runway in Syria was a tactical political move aimed at defeating (or at least temporarily stalling) the push to solidify in the collective mind of the American public the notion being pushed aggressively by Judea, Inc that somehow he is a ‘Russian Spy’ and ‘puppet of Vladimir Putin’ as a precursor to his removal via the impeachment process, thus moving Mike Pence–a true Zionist if ever there were one–into the the #1 spot.

Having said this, all can be assured that indeed defeating ISIS remains very near the top on Trump’s list of things to do, not only in the interests of stabilizing the region and preventing WWIII, but as well in making sure that the Russians do not use this opportunity to replace and supplant the US as the dominant world power in the region.

And having said THIS, all can be assured that Israel–no doubt fuming over the now-obvious fact that Trump’s bombing of the runway in Syria was a tactical political move aimed at preventing his removal and that he does not intend to go any further vis a vis the overthrow of Assad as Netanyahu is demanding, will indeed up the ante and generate more and more atrocities such as the recent gassing of Syrian civilians for which the Jewish state was more than likely the responsible culprit.

Absent this, all can assume that the dogs of the US Congress, as well as the JMSM and other tentacles making up the Judaic 5th column in the US will now begin making the charge that the recent bombing in Syria is yet MORE proof that Trump is owned by Putin, given the fact–just as the Pentagon openly admitted–that the Russians were warned ahead of time and that no real damage was done.

Times of Israel

The top priority for the United States in Syria is to defeat the Islamic State group even before stabilizing the country, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says.

Defeating the group and its self-proclaimed caliphate would eliminate not only a threat to the US but to “the whole stability in the region,” Tillerson told CBS television’s “Face the Nation” program in an excerpt released Saturday.

“It’s important that we keep our priorities straight. And we believe that the first priority is the defeat of ISIS,” Tillerson said in a clip made public on the eve of the Sunday talkshow’s air time.

“Once the ISIS threat has been reduced or eliminated, I think we can turn our attention directly to stabilizing the situation in Syria,” he said.

“We’re hopeful that we can prevent a continuation of the civil war and that we can bring the parties to the table to begin the process of political discussions.”

The former Exxon Mobil chief executive noted that holding such talks would require the participation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime along with its allies.

He narrowed his focus on key Damascus ally Moscow, with whom Washington has particularly frosty relations.

“We’re hopeful that Russia will choose to play a constructive role in supporting ceasefires through their own Astana talks, but also, ultimately, through Geneva,” Tillerson said.

“If we can achieve ceasefires in zones of stabilization in Syria, then I believe — we hope we will have the conditions to begin a useful political process.”

The top US diplomat insisted he had no concerns about possible Russian retaliation following an unprecedented US strike on a Syrian airfield this week.

“The Russians were never targeted in this particular strike,” Tillerson said.

“It was a very deliberate, very proportional, and very targeted strike undertaken in response to the chemical weapons attack. And Russia was never part of the targeting.”