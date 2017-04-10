Sheik Imran Hossein–Trump’s recent attack on Syria meant to prove he is not ‘Putin’s Puppet’

ed note–WHAAAAAAAAATTTT??? Sheik Imran Hossein, esteemed Islamic scholar, prolific author, brilliant speaker/analyst and all around nice guy, does not buy into the notion that Trump has now ‘proved’ his Zionist loyalties by attacking Syria, but rather that the recent missile attack on Syria was a political move meant to undo the Zionist narrative that he is a ‘puppet of Putin’?

Quoting the character Vizzini in the movie ‘The Princess Bride’–

INCONCEIVABLE

Well, this obviously means that the great Sheik has somehow been ‘bought off’ by the Zionists and is now an apologist for western Imperialist aggression on the part of ‘Israel’s Boy’ Trump and his bosses in Tel Aviv.

And in event that certain low-watt lightbulbs reading this couldn’t tell, it’s sarcasm.