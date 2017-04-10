Trump Breaks with Diplomatic Protocol in Call to Egypt’s Sissi After Deadly ISIS Attacks

Statement is another sign of Trump’s close relationship with Egypt’s Sissi – not only expressing sorrow for the victims, but also re-assuring Sissi that the U.S. trusts and supports him in his fight against ISIS

ed note–as we recently pointed out, as much of an SOB Sisi is, nevertheless he is the leader of Egypt and its 80 million people and the person with whom Trump must–due to already-existing circumstances–work, and particularly in putting together some kind of resolution–as deficient as it may be in many respects–to the Israeli/Palestinian situation.

Haaretz

The White House announced on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Sunday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and offered “his deepest condolences” to Egypt following the two terror attacks that rocked Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday. The attacks targeted Coptic Christian churches and led to the deaths of 48 people.

Trump, according to the White House statement on the call, condemned the attacks and “expressed his confidence in Sissi’s commitment to protect Christians and all Egyptians.” The statement is another sign of Trump’s close relationship with Sissi: He went beyond diplomatic protocol, not only expressing sorrow for the victims, but also re-assuring Sissi that the United States, under the current administration, trusts and supports him in his fight against ISIS.

Last week, Sissi visited the White House for the first time since assuming power in a military coup in the summer of 2013. During his meeting with Trump, the American president told Sissi that he’s been doing “a fantastic job,” and that America was “very much behind” his leadership. He also added that he and Sissi “agree on many things,” chief among them the battle against terrorism.

Later during his visit to Washington, Sissi met with a group of Jewish-American leaders and told them that one of the issues being discussed right now with the American administration is a regional peace summit on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Sissi said he supports the idea, as long as it will lead to real progress and won’t be held just for the sake of having talks.