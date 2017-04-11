ISIS Claims Responsibility For Murdering Egyptian Christians: President al-Sisi Declares 3 Month Emergency



Egyptian christian children hold palm fonds during the Palm Sunday mass inside the Cave Cathedral or St. Sama’ans Church on the Mokattam hills overlooking Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, April 9, 2017. Christians in Egypt celebrate Palm Sunday, the start of the Holy Week that leads up to Easter. CAIRO: President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declared a three-month state of emergency in Egypt following twin church bombings that killed dozens of people in two cities on Sunday. Source Share this: Facebook

