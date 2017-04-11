Intelligent 'anti-Semitism' for thinking Gentiles
LOL!!! ‘US strike destroyed fifth of Assad air force’ says Sec of Defense Mattis
#1 by nooralhaqiqa on 04/11/2017 - 8:22 am
It boiled down to a Pearl Harbour type thing. There were advance notices and the place was basically vacant. All photos I have seen so far indicate the target was an empty cavernous hangar. My hunch is that it was coordinated as in Trump and Putin spoke, Putin spoke to Assad (as a go-between) and this target was mutually decided upon to minimalize loss of life but get things moving. To be honest, it could have been a lot worse. A lot worse.
Meanwhile, does anyone hear about the 25 Christians killed in an isis attack in Egypt earlier today?
#2 by PJ London on 04/11/2017 - 8:44 am
What is ridiculous about the whole BS is that ‘Barrel Bombs’ (*BB) are the least damaging of any bomb.
High Explosive, incendiary, cluster, depleted uranium, all are much more dangerous than barrel bombs.
It is similar to the difference between Fragmentation grenades and Stun grenades.
They are ‘Flashbangs’, just bigger.
The first thing about BBs are that they can be pushed out of a helicopter and are pinpoint accurate.
They were first used by the police in Philadelphia to drop on a Black Liberation group (Circa 1985) which did not surrender, accidentally causing a 61 homes to catch fire and causing outrage.
The outrage was because the police used them in a US city, to attack blacks. People have forgotten why BBs are so outrageous, just recall the feelings.
In terms of ordnance they are a joke, only use for crowded environments where accuracy and limited damage is wanted.
But they sound sooooo scary.