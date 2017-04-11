Putin: U.S. Planning New Missile Strikes on Syria, Assad Was Framed for Gas Attacks

ed note–now that this thing has been put into motion with the recent missile strikes, the only way to avoid it escalating to the next step which Judea, Inc is demanding is something along the lines of what took place recently with the high-profile arrest of the wannabe terrorist in Israel sending the bomb hoaxes, and this is more than likely what is coming, where some player–probably not Putin and definitely not Trump, comes forward with a slam-dunk conviction that the recent gassing of Syrians was not Assad’s doing but rather that of the Israeli/Western backed terrorists. Trump will be forced to eat crow and apologise for the made-for-show missile strikes on an empty airfield, and then–VOILA–Israel will have yet another of her poison darts–the use of WMDs by her terrorist proxies–taken out of her blowgun.

The bad news in all of this of course is that the further and further that Israel is moved away from attaining what she has been working towards achieving now for 2,000 years the more erratic and desperate she will inevitably become, forcing her to strike out in ways that are best described as ‘apocalyptic’.

Haaretz

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Moscow had information that the United States was planning to launch new missile strikes on Syria, and that there were plans to fake chemicals weapons attacks there.

Putin, standing alongside Italian President Sergio Mattarella who was in Moscow for talks, said Russia would tolerate Western criticism of its role in Syria but hoped that attitudes would eventually soften.

When asked whether he expected more U.S. missile strikes on Syria, he said:

“We have information that a similar provocation is being prepared … in other parts of Syria including in the southern Damascus suburbs where they are planning to again plant some substance and accuse the Syrian authorities of using [chemical weapons].”

The Russian military said Tuesday that Syrian militants are preparing to use chemical weapons and blame the Syrian government for the attacks in order to provoke more U.S. strikes.

Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi of the military’s General Staff said the militants are currently stockpiling toxic agents in the areas of Khan Sheikhoun, the Jira air base and west of Aleppo, as well as Eastern Ghouta near Damascus.

Rudskoi said the militants’ aim is “to create another pretext for accusing the Syrian government of using chemical weapons and provoking new U.S. strikes.”

Meanwhile on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson issued an ultimatum to Russia: Side with the U.S. and likeminded countries on Syria, or embrace Iran, Hezbollah and embattled Syrian leader Assad.

As he embarked on a trip to Moscow following urgent meetings in Italy with top diplomats, Tillerson said it was unclear whether Russia had failed to take seriously its obligation to rid Syria of chemical weapons, or had merely been incompetent. But he said the distinction “doesn’t much matter to the dead.”

“We cannot let this happen again,” the secretary of state said.

“We want to relieve the suffering of the Syrian people. Russia can be a part of that future and play an important role,” Tillerson added in remarks to reporters. “Or Russia can maintain its alliance with this group, which we believe is not going to serve Russia’s interests longer term.”

On Monday the White House said President Donald Trump is open to authorizing additional strikes on Syria if its government uses chemical weapons again or deploys barrel bombs in the country.

“The sight of people being gassed and blown away by barrel bombs ensures that if we see this kind of action again, we hold open the possibility of future action,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters.

“If you gas a baby, if you put a barrel bomb in to innocent people … you will see a response from this president.”