Jewish Community Center Gets $200,000 Grant After Bomb Threat Called in By a Jew

BY RICHARD EDMONDSON – So let's see…a Jewish Israeli calls in a bomb threat to a Jewish Community Center in Rochester, New York. Then the center gets a $200,000 state grant to beef up its security, presumably on the grounds that there is this dreadful danger from rising anti-Semitism. And the Jew who made the phone call is largely forgiven on the grounds that he has a "brain tumor." It's quite a racket, is it not? Maybe Norman Finkelstein should write a sequel to his book, The Holocaust Industry.

