Trump’s intelligence doubts parroted by Russia

US allegations about Syria chemical attacks ‘remind me’ of false WMD claims ahead of 2003 Iraq War, says Russian president

ed note–WHAAAAAAATTTTT??? You mean Putin is saying that Trump’s initial statement months back that the analysis coming out of the US Intelligence agencies driving the US towards more wars for Israel was/is correct and that therefore–as Trump made clear–nothing they say can be believed now with regards to Assad’s ‘chemical weapons attack’ that Judea, Inc wants to use as the basis for launching yet another regime-change war in the Middle East?

INCONCEIVABLE

So–just as the article outlines below–in effect, Putin’s repeating/undergirding of Trump’s original statement is now ‘making the process of isolating Assad’ by the US a virtual impossibility.

Gee, it almost seems as if the 2 world leaders kinda worked all this out together ahead of time behind closed doors…

But then, no, that wouldn’t make sense, with something as apocalyptic as WWIII hanging in the balance. Better to just role the dice, let Lady Luck make the decision and and see how things pan out in the end.

Times of Israel

US President Donald Trump’s frequent questioning of the integrity of his spy agencies is coming back to haunt him.

As his administration uses US intelligence to pressure Moscow over its support for Syrian President Bashar Assad, Russian President Vladimir Putin parroted back Trump’s doubts about the reliability of US spy agencies.

“It reminds me of the events in 2003 when US envoys to the Security Council were demonstrating what they said were chemical weapons found in Iraq,” Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters Tuesday, in response to US agencies blaming Syria’s government for using chemical weapons. “We have seen it all already.”

Trump used the same argument in December, when the intelligence community issued its official assessment that Russia interfered with the US election. Rejecting the assessment, Trump comparing the analyses to the false claims in the lead up the Iraq War.

“These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction,” the Trump transition team said in a statement.

Trump has picked other fights with intelligence agencies, blaming it for the leaks about his associates’ Russia ties. During the transition, he ripped the intelligence community for being behind the leaks and even compared them to Nazi propaganda. Lately, he has blamed Democrats, suggesting that they were using them as an excuse for Hillary Clinton’s defeat.

“Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to ‘leak’ into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?” he tweeted in January.

Those statements threaten to undermine the Trump administration’s recent effort to isolate Assad, in the wake of a chemical attack last week that killed dozens of Syrians.

US officials have accused Russia of knowing about the attack ahead of time and trying to help cover it up. Putin has called for a formal United Nations investigation.

“Putin knows that Trump personally degraded US intelligence credibility by attacking it over the Russian hacking and essentially going to war with the CIA and NSA,” said Malcolm Nance, a veteran intelligence officer.

He said Putin, a former director of Russian intelligence, “is now taking full advantage of the damage Trump caused with those attacks.”