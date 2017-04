TUT Broadcast April 13, 2017

Trump launches a ‘missile attack’ on Syria, in complete contradiction and contravention to his entire campaign platform of NO MORE WARS FOR ISRAEL AND FOR THE NWO. A betrayal, as some ‘experts’ in DUH MUUVMINT claim, or a desperate attempt on the part of him (and others) to prevent WWIII? Note–not for the faint of heart or the hopelessly closed-minded. This is higher math and not what you learned in ‘Truth Movement, 101’. Listen Here Share this: Facebook

