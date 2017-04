TUT Posts for Crucifixion Friday, 2017

In keeping with an old and established tradition at TUT, we will be taking a break from posting any stories today out of solemnity for what this day has historically represented for the last 2,000 years. Whether I/you/we believe or not in the account as outlined in the Christian gospels concerning Jesus’ condemnation by Judea, Inc to a death by crucifixion, we still like to use this event as an opportunity in reminding people that THIS–as evidenced on a daily basis–is what happens when someone comes along who goes against what ‘they’ have envisioned for themselves, and for this reason, why we maintain a period of ‘web silence’ concerning other matters.