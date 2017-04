Gender Expert: Teens Are Trying to Be Transgender Because It’s Trendy

HEAT STREET – One of Australia’s top experts on gender has raised concerns that children and teens are overdiagnosed as transgender. Adolescents are “trying out being transgender” to stand out or gain attention from their peers, psychiatrist Stephen Stathis told the Courier Mail last week. “One said to me, ‘Dr. Steve … I want to be transgender, it’s the new black,” he recalled. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

