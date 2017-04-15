Israeli minister, Naftali Bennett, threatens genocide in Lebanon…where is the outcry?

MIDDLE EAST MONITOR – Picture, if you will, what the front pages of the British newspapers would look like if Russia threatened to target the civilian infrastructure of a neighbouring country and send it “back to the Middle Ages.” The uproar is not too hard to imagine. Indeed, the condemnations would flow thick and fast. The government and the opposition would condemn Russian belligerence, and there would be calls to discuss the matter at the UN Security Council; plans for new sanctions would be drawn up.