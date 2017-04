Jewish Professor Who Predicted Trump’s presidency now says he’ll be Impeached

ed note–WHHAAAAATTTT? How can this BE? As we are told on a daily basis by all the ‘experts’ in this ‘muuvemnt’, Trump is the ‘chosen one’ as far as Judea, Inc is concerned and destined to pave the way for the creation of ‘Greater Israel’…His ‘Jewish’ daughter and son-in-law…All the Hebrews he has in his cabinet, why, it’s basically a minyan and a synagogue rolled up into one…

You mean Judea, Inc has suddenly become so weak and powerless that they can’t prevent him from being impeached, despite the fact tat they OWN the US Congress lock, stock, and barrel???

In the immortal words of Vizzini from The Princess Bride–

INCON…

…oh, never mind

The Forward

Allan Lichtman, the American University political scientist who predicted President Donald Trump’s upset victory in November, is dropping a book with an even more daring prophecy: The new leader will be impeached before his term is up.

“Taking time out of preparing to become the world’s most powerful leader, he wrote me a personal note, saying ‘Professor — Congrats — good call,’” Lichtman writes in “The Case for Impeachment,” which comes out Tuesday.

“What Trump overlooked, however, was my ‘next big prediction’: that, after winning the presidency, he would be impeached.”

Lichtman has correctly predicted the outcome of every presidential election since 1984, using a set of criteria including the popularity of each party, White House incumbency, and the state of the economy. After his warning about a Trump victory came true, Lichtman was hailed as a political science prophet.

Before the election, Lichtman also said it was likely that Trump would be impeached, a theme which his latest book expands upon. Lichtman told Politico that his volume will “explain how Trump threatens the institutions and traditions that have made America safe and free for 230 years, and I’ll make clear why a Republican Congress might impeach a president of its own party.”