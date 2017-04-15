RUSSIAN MEDICAL AID ARRIVES IN YEMEN AMID ONGOING CONFLICT

SHIITE NEWS – A convoy of Russia’s medical aid has arrived in Yemen’s capital as millions of Yemenis are in urgent need of food and medical supplies as a result of the Saudi war on the impoverished nation.

The Russian medicine and medical equipment arrived at the Republic Hospital in Sana’a on Thursday.

Over 21 million people, or around 80 percent of Yemen’s population, are in need of humanitarian aid, according to the latest UN figures.

In another development, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) warned that Yemen was edging closer to the “breaking point” as nine million citizens were on the brink of starvation.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a brutal military campaign against Yemen since March 2015. The kingdom has also imposed an aerial and naval blockade on its southern neighbor.

The Saudi war, which seeks to reinstate Yemen’s former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, has killed over 12,000 Yemenis, according to recent tallies.