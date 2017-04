UK – Top government lawyer seeking to block prosecution of Tony Blair over Iraq War

RT – UK Attorney General Jeremy Wright QC is prepared to go to court to demand that former Prime Minister Tony Blair not be prosecuted over the Iraq war, according to a report. The planned move by the attorney general follows a judge’s ruling last year that Blair has immunity from criminal charges over Iraq, and that pursuing a prosecution could “involve details being disclosed under the Official Secrets Act,” the Guardian reported. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

